Harsh critique, mockery trail GFA’s announcement of Fasting & Prayer for Black Stars

Black Stars Training Parvis.jpeg Black Stars during a training session

Fri, 21 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The announcement of a National Day of Prayer and Fasting for the Black Stars ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar has attracted critical reactions from journalists and soccer fans on Twitter.

The Ghana Football Association announced via their social media handles that as part of the Pre-World Cup activities, they had set October 21 and October 23, 2022, as National Days of Prayer and Fasting.

Friday, October 21, will be the day when Muslims are entreated to fast and pray for the Black Stars while the Christians do their part on Sunday, October 23.

Other activities such as Rep Your Jersey, Walk With Legends and Dinner with Legends precede the start of the World Cup in Qatar.

For the critical voices on social media, they are not happy about the resort to spirituality while others are mocking the idea which they find surprising at this stage of preparations.

The Black Stars have been paired in Group H in the 2022 FIFA World Cup alongside Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay.

Ghana will begin its campaign in Qatar against Portugal on Thursday, November 24, before taking on South Korea and Uruguay.



