Hasaaacas Ladies arrive safely in Ghana after successful Champions League campaign

Hasaacas Ladies Credit: CAFonline

Hasaacas Ladies dominate CAFWCL team of the tournament

Evelyn Badu wins top scorer of the CAFWCL



Hasaacas Ladies back in Ghana following an impressive show at the CAFWCL



Hasaacas Ladies have landed safely in Ghana after a remarkable show at the maiden edition of CAF Women's Champions League in Egypt.



The Hasmal Ladies suffered a 2-0 defeat to Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies in the finals to finish the tournament with a silver medal.



After the game on Friday, the team arrived at the Kotoka International Airport on Monday, November 22.



The defeat was their first of the tournament after an impressive four-game unbeaten run to the finals where they Won three and drew one of those.

They were the highest-scoring team at the tournament with 10 goals with midfielder Evelyn Badu winning the top scorers award with five goals.



Hasaacas Ladies also ended the competition with the most representative in the team of the tournament, four.



Doris Boaduwaa, Evelyn Badu, Perpetual Agyekum and Janet Egyir were the names that appeared in the lineup of the competition.



