Hasaacas Ladies CEO wants partnership with Danish club FC Nordsjaelland

90830315.295 Players of Hasaacas Ladies

Tue, 19 Jul 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ghana Women Premier League giants Hasaacas Ladies Evelyn Nsia Asare has reiterated desire to enter into partnership with Danish side FC Nordsjaelland.

Nordsjaelland women side is currently in Ghana for pre-season training and will engage Hasaacas Ladies in a friendly before they return to the European country.

In an interview with Kumasi-based Sompa FM, she said, “We want to strike a partnership with FC Nordsjaelland which we believe will go a long way to help us”

“Currently they are here for pre-season, so after everything we will have sit-down talks with them to finalize arrangements’

“We are looking forward to getting other like-minded partners”

“La Liga has such an arrangement with Nigeria Women's clubs so we also feel having this kind of partnership will be positive for our women's football development” she added.

