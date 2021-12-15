Hasaacas Ladies' Evelyn Badu is GhanaWeb Sports Woman of the Year

Hasaacas Ladies forward, Evelyn Badu

At 18 years, Evelyn Badu has established herself as football phenomenon whose skillset are comparable to the best the women’s game has seen.



The Hasaacas Ladies forward has in abundance skills to burn with pace, trickery and precision being just a few of the qualities that set her apart from other footballers.



Her journey to stardom in the football world has witnessed meteoric rise in the past year with Badu leading Hasaacas to unprecedented quadruple in the year.

During the WAFU zone B champions League, Badu scored and won woman-of-the-match in the semi-final against USFA. Hasaacas Ladies eventually won the trophy.



In November, she had a remarkable performance in the CAF Women’s Champions League in Egypt. She swept all the awards at the tournament and also made the best eleven.



Badu,18, won the top scorer award, netting a record five goals to become the first player to win the gong at the inaugural edition of the tournament. In addition, she also won the player of the tournament.



Although she and the club missed out on the ultimate, Badu won four trophies with Hasaacas Ladies in 2021.



The Ghana Women’s Premier League, Ghana Women’s FA Cup and the WAFU Zone B Women’s Champions League and the maiden edition of the First Ladies Cup. Moreover, she has a silver medal after Hasaacas Ladies finished second in the CAF Women's Champions.