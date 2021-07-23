Hasaacas Ladies arrive in Ivory Coast ahead of CAF Women's Champions League qualifiers

Hasaacas Ladies are in Abidjan for the qualifiers

Hasaacas Ladies have arrived in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, ahead of the WAFU Zone B Women Champions League qualifiers.

The Ghanaian champions touched down in the Ivorian capital on Thursday and will immediately begin preparations for the competition which starts on Saturday, July 24, 2021.



Hasaacas Ladies have been drawn in Group B of the qualifiers alongside Nigerian giants River Angels and Niger's AS Police of Niamey.



The winners of each group progress to the main championship in Egypt later this year.

The Western giants are Ghana's first representatives in the maiden competition organized by CAF to expand women football on the continent.



It is Africa's version of the Women Champions League played in Europe.