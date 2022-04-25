Hasaacas Ladies beat Immigration Ladies 2-0 to clip them at relegation zone 

Hasaacas Ladies

Source: GNA

Unbeaten Hasaacas Ladies put up a stunning performance to defeat Immigration Ladies 2-0 on match-day 15 of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) at the Gyandu Park in Sekondi on Saturday.

Superb goals from Linda Epo and Lucy Kwofie in the 37th and 63rd minute respectively helped Coach Yussif Basigi’s side to secure their 11th win of the season and also clipped the Accra-based club, Immigration Ladies FC at the relegation zone.



The early half of the game saw the home side, Hasaacas Ladies possessed the ball in their half to widen up the midfield of Immigration Ladies to get an early goal.



Immigration Ladies also held tight to their defense preventing Hasaacas Ladies’ Doris Boaduwaa, who was seen as a threat from entering the 18-yard box with a heavy marking in the first 20 minutes of the game.



It was Epo who took the baton from Boaduwaa as her perfect strike got the opener for the home side.



The pressure on Immigration Ladies Coach, Joseph Rodman Badger was too much to contain as he kept on instructing the ladies to push hard to get an equalizer but the ladies failed as the first half ended 1-0.



Immigration Ladies tried to create some crucial chances in the second half but Hasaacas Ladies proved to be the best, mounting a counterpressure on the visitors anytime they had the ball.

18 minutes from the break, Kwofie found the net to inflict more pain in the wounds of the away team as they head straight to relegation with three matches left to redeem themselves.



The homers were resolute at the back to maintain their maximum points in the dying minutes of the game whiles Immigration Ladies also created some chances hoping for a comeback.



Referee Mortu Gloria after an additional time ended the game as Immigration Ladies suffer their ninth defeat of the season, amassing nine points out of a possible 45.



Hasaacas Ladies, the defending champions have won the 2021/2022 WPL Southern Zone for the sixth time and would wait for the champion of the Northern Zone to battle for the league trophy.



Basigi’s side will play guests to Berry Ladies in match-day 16 whilst Immigration lock horns with Thunder Queens at the Mcdan La Town Park on Sunday, May 1.