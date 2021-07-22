Hasaacas Ladies charged to succeed in CAF Women's Champions League

Hasaacas Ladies would be representing the country at the CAF Women's Champions League

Western Regional Minister and Member of Parliament for Takoradi, Dr Kobby Okyere Mensah-Darkoh, has edged Hasaacas Ladies to succeed in the upcoming CAF Women's Champions League.

The team has been preparing at the Ghanaman Soccer of Excellence Prampram ahead of the trip to Cote D’Ivoire for the WAFU Zone B Women’s Championship.



The Ghanaian champions have been placed in Group B alongside Nigeria's Rivers Angels and AS Police de Niamey from Niger.



"I came to encourage you that where you’ve gotten to there is no way I believe anybody can challenge you, more so when I look at your faces your ages tells of your youthfulness and your ability to excel in your careers if you play your hearts out," he said as reported by theghanafootball.com.



"In this world, if you want to be successful in anything you do then you must have passion for it and with the level you have attained this is not the time to lose hope nor be afraid of anything because it’s not going to be different from the championships you have won."

"I thank the management and handlers who have prepared you till today and I am of hope and certain that with the Support coming in from FIFA, Ministry of youth and sports, Members of Parliament from Sekondi-Takoradi tells how your efforts will yield fruits”



"As far as we are a concern, all we need from you is just go out there and win so we at Western Region especially Sekondi-Takoradi will be happy."



"I encourage you to go and win for Ghana, Western Region, and Sekondi-Takoradi so that it will attract interested persons into the club."



The tournament will take place from July 24 to August 5, 2021.