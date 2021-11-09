Hasaacas Ladies coach Basigi plays down complacency after securing early semi-final berth

Yusif Basigi

Hasaacas Ladies FC coach, Yusif Basigi, has said his team is focused on the final group game despite securing early semi-final place in the CAF Women's Champions League (CAFWCL).



The Hasmal girls thumped their Malian opponent AS Mande 3-0 at the 30th June Stadium to cruise into two wins after two games.



Evelyn Badu was in the stick of affairs once more as she scored a brace with Pepertual Agyekum scoring a beautiful freekick to secure the victory.



Badu's double increased her tally to four goals and thus led the top scorer's list.

Basigi, speaking at the post-match, said his team adapted to the match with time and have now switched focus to the next game following the win.



'Our opponent came with a mindset to frustrate our tactical play, but with time, we could ruin this for them and play our way.''



''It’s not over until the next match is over. Our full focus is on the next match against Wadi Degla and this match is now behind us.



''They will address the match with all seriousness but so will we. We know how important this game is,'' he concluded.



Hasaacas Ladies lead Group A with 6 points while Malabo Kings and Wadi Degla are tied on 3 points. AS Mande sits at the bottom with none.