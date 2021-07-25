Hasaacas Ladies coach declares war on AS Police of Niger after opening day defeat

Hasaacas Ladies in action against River Angels of Nigeria

Hasaacas Ladies coach, Yusif Basigi has declared their Friday match against AS Police of Niger as a must-win after losing their opener at the CAF Women's Champions League qualifying tournament in Abidjan.

The Ghanaian champions were beaten 2-0 by Nigerian champions River Angels on Saturday, 24 July 2021.



Hasaacas faces the arduous task of beating AS Police to stand a chance of qualifying to the semi-final of the WAFU Zone B tournament.



"If you see the goals that River Angels scored, they took their time to score and hence punished us for our lack of concentration. It was however a good game by all standards," Basigi said in a post-match interview.

"It is our intention to qualify for the next stage of the competition so by all means, we must win our next game which will see us to the semifinals depending on the results of the game between River Angels and AS Police. We are going all out to win.



"I know it is going to be tough. I am not underestimating any club but we are winning that game.



"All the clubs here are good because they are champions from their various countries but winning is our target."