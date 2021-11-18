Hasaacas Ladies could set 3 staggering records with a win over Sundowns in CAFWCL finals

Hasaacas Ladies, Credit: CAFonline

Hasaacas Ladies could become the first Ghanaian club to win a quadruple

Hasaacas Ladies face Sundowns Ladies in CAFWCL final



Hasaacas-Sundowns final set to come-off on Friday



The inaugural edition of the CAF Women's Champions League sees Hasaaacas Ladies take on Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies in the final on November 19.



Hasaacas, Ghana's representatives, will have three outstanding records of insight as they look to triumph over their South African counterparts at the 30th June stadium.



Both clubs are unbeaten in the tournament, making the final a game to watch on Friday at 17:00 GMT.

Here are three records Hasaacas Ladies could set if they beat Sundowns



First ever Ghanaian club to win the quadruple in a calendar year



Hasaacas Ladies are a step away from becoming the best football club in Ghana- both male and female.



Grabbing the trophy tomorrow takes their total titles to five in 2021. They won the local double- the Women's Premier League, the Women's FA Cup before conquering West Africa at the WAFU Zone B CAFWCL qualifiers.



Therefore, beating Sundowns will complete a historic quadruple.

First to win the inaugural edition



A win on Friday will be a historic achievement for the 'Dooo' girls as the victory will make them the first team to lift the first edition of the elite women's club competition.



First club to win the competition without a single defeat



Hasaacas Ladies are yet to record a loss in four matches at the 8-team tournament in Egpyt.



Their record so far is three wins and a draw. Hence a victory on Friday will make the Hasmal girls the first team to win the competition with an unbeaten record.