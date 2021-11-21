Hasaacas Ladies deserve commendation – Dr Bawumia

Hasaacas ladies

Hasaacas Ladies lost their game

They were defeated by 2-0



Dr Bawumia has commended the team



Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has commended Hasaacas Ladies for their performance against their South African opponent Mamelodi Sundown where they lost 2-0 in the finals of CAF Women’s Champions League in Egypt on Friday, November 19.



Dr Bawumia congratulated Evelyn Badu who emerged as the best player and top scorer in the tournament.



“Despite not being able to bring home the trophy, Hasaacas Ladies football club deserves commendations for representing our country very well at the maiden African Women’s championship League in Egypt,” the Vice President wrote in a post on his Facebook timeline.

“Congratulations to the team, and Evelyn Badu, who was crowned top scorer and the best player of the tournament,” he added.



The South African side Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies defeated Hasaacas Ladies by 2-0 to lift the maiden edition of the CAF Women's Champions League in Egypt.



Two goals by Chuene Morifi and Andisiwe Mgcoyi earned them the historic prestigious trophy.



Chuene Morifi hit the first goal after tapping in a cross after 30 minutes of action.



Hasaacas were forced to play to the rhythm of Sundowns as they sat deep while the South Africans took charge of the midfield.

In the second half, Sundowns became more confident as Andisiwe Mgcoyi nutmegged Hasaacas goalkeeper to score the second goal after 70 minutes of action.



Hasaacas had no answers to the two goals despite, Sundowns being reduced to 10 players after a cynical challenge.



Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies have now extended their unbeaten run for three years.



