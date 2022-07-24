Hasaacas Ladies draw 2-2 with FC Nordsjaelland in a preseason friendly

A shot from the friendly fixture

Doreen Copson and Veronica Appiah scored as Hasaacas Ladies fought back from a two-goal deficit to draw 2-2 with FC Nordsjaelland of Denmark.

Coach Yussif Basigi's side faced off against 2020 Danish Cup Champions, FC Nordsjaelland in a friendly match at the Nduom Sports Complex in Elmina.



The game was extremely competitive, with both teams giving their all in a battle that was played in three parts, with 30 minutes for each half, and ended in a draw at the end of regulation time.

Success Ameyaa was fouled in the penalty area, and Doreen Copson scored from the spot to cut the deficit in half.



Veronica Appiah received a delightful ball a few minutes before the end of the game, she made no mistake and smash the ball into the net.