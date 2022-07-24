0
Menu
Sports

Hasaacas Ladies draw 2-2 with FC Nordsjaelland in a preseason friendly

295385047 626113872468016 4798169222772474644 N A shot from the friendly fixture

Sun, 24 Jul 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Doreen Copson and Veronica Appiah scored as Hasaacas Ladies fought back from a two-goal deficit to draw 2-2 with FC Nordsjaelland of Denmark.

Coach Yussif Basigi's side faced off against 2020 Danish Cup Champions, FC Nordsjaelland in a friendly match at the Nduom Sports Complex in Elmina.

The game was extremely competitive, with both teams giving their all in a battle that was played in three parts, with 30 minutes for each half, and ended in a draw at the end of regulation time.

Success Ameyaa was fouled in the penalty area, and Doreen Copson scored from the spot to cut the deficit in half.

Veronica Appiah received a delightful ball a few minutes before the end of the game, she made no mistake and smash the ball into the net.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
7 ‘ill’ dimensions of NPP's 'Break the 8' agenda - Prof Atuguba lists
Government reviewing free SHS – GES Director-General
Owusu Afriyie Akoto breaks silence on presidential ambition rumours
Release Atta Mills' body for reburial in Ekumfi-Otuam - Family
Abuga Pele speaks about jail time
Ashanti MPs demand apology from Suame agitators
Samuel Atta Mills discloses condition late president died with
I warned Akufo-Addo not to seek re-election - Eagle Prophet
AG authorized the execution of ambulance contract - Agyeman Manu
Kofi Adoma celebrates wife on live radio for dealing with his serial infidelity
Related Articles: