Hasaacas Ladies duo Doris Boaduwaa and Evelyn Badu dominate CAF Awards 2022 final nominees list

Hasaacas Girls Hasaacas Ladies duo, Doris Boaduwaa, and Evelyn Badu

Fri, 15 Jul 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Hasaacas Ladies duo, Doris Boaduwaa, and Evelyn Badu have been nominated in all three categories in the final nomination list of the Confederation of Africa Football Awards 2022.

The award ceremony is scheduled for July 21, 2022, in Morocco’s capital Rabat and will see both players compete for the prestigious Player of the Year(Women) category, the newly introduced Inter-clubs category, and the Young Player of the Year category.

Doris Boaduwaa and Evelyn Badu will compete with eight other players for the Player of the Year award which has Barcelona and Nigeria Star Asisat Oshoala, Racing Louisville, and South Africa Thembi Kgatlana and Bambanani Mbane of Mamelodi Sundowns and South Africa.

Coach Yussif Basigi is nominated in the Coach of the Year category and will be looking to snatch the prestigious award from Jerry Tsabalala and Desiree Ellis of Mamelodi Sundowns and South Africa’s Bayana Bayana fame respectively.

The Club of the Year has Hasaacas Ladies Football Club competing alongside Mamelodi Sundowns, AS FAR, Malabo Kings, and Rivers Angels.

