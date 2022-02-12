Hasaacas Ladies duo Evelyn Badu and Perpetual Agyekum off to seal Alvadsnes move

Evelyn Badu (left) and Perpetual (second from right) are off to Norway

Hasaacas Ladies FC duo Evelyn Badu and Perpetual Agyekum has departed Ghana today en route to Norway to complete a move to Alvadsnes.

Alvadsnes Showed interest to secure the services of the player after their outstanding display with Hasaacas Ladies in the maiden edition of the CAF Champions League.



After weeks of delay, the two players can finally seal the move to the Norwegian outfit this weekend.



The duo left together with Suzane Ama Duah.



