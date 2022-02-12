Hasaacas Ladies duo Perpetual Agyekum and Evelyn depart for Norway to join Alvadsnes

Hasaacass Ladies' talented duo Perpetual Agyekum and Evelyn Badu are set to join Alvadsnes in Norway after departing Ghana on Friday to complete their respective deals.
The two players who were excellent during the maiden Caf Women’s Champions League in Egypt last year will join the top-flight club, a huge opportunity for them to taste top-level women’s football.
The duo left Ghana together with Suzane Ama Duah and Kojo Darko the agent that brokered the deals.
Badu was the best player and top scorer in the continental showpiece while Agyekum also played a key role as Hasaacas Ladies reached the final.
Unfortunately, they lost the final to Mamelodi Sundowns, missing out on winning six trophies last season. They won trophies they competed for domestically.
