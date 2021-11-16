Hasaacas Ladies face South Africa’s Mamelodi Sundowns in Women's Champions League final

Hasaacas Ladies

Hasaacas Ladies will face Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa in the final of the CAF Women's Champions League on Friday.

The match reignites the Ghana-South Africa football rivalry after Black Stars controversially defeated Bafana Bafana in World Cup qualifiers.



Sundowns beat Malabo Kings on penalties hours after Hasaacas had beaten ASFAR or Morocco 2-1 in the sem-final on Monday.



Hasaacas would hope to beat Sundowns and give Ghanaians a double dose of happiness over South Africans.

While Sundowns would seek revenge, having probably watched Bafana Bafana's 1-0 defeat in Cape Coast.



Either side will make history as the first club to win the first edition of the tournament which has largely been successful.