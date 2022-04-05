0
Hasaacas Ladies midfielder Azumah Bugre joins IFK Norrkoping in Sweden

Tue, 5 Apr 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Hasaacas Ladies midfielder Nancy Azumah Bugre has landed a move abroad as she has signed for Swedish club IFK Norrkoping.

The deal was finalized and announced on Monday with Bugre who is a member of the Black Princesses absolutely delighted to continue her playing career outside the country.

Bugre has signed a two-year contract.

"I come here to work hard and help the team to the next level,” said Bugre. 



