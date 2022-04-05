Hasaacas Ladies midfielder Azumah Bugre joins IFK Norrkoping in Sweden

Tue, 5 Apr 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Hasaacas Ladies midfielder Nancy Azumah Bugre has landed a move abroad as she has signed for Swedish club IFK Norrkoping.
The deal was finalized and announced on Monday with Bugre who is a member of the Black Princesses absolutely delighted to continue her playing career outside the country.
Bugre has signed a two-year contract.
"I come here to work hard and help the team to the next level,” said Bugre.
”Jag kommer hit för att jobba hårt och hjälpa laget till nästa nivå”, säger nyförvärvet Azumah Bugre från Ghana
