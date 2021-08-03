Hasaacas Ladies midfielder Stellar Badu named Player of the Match against USFA

Hasaacas Ladies midfielder, Stellar Evelyn Badu (L)

Hasaacas Ladies midfielder, Stellar Evelyn Badu was named the Player of the Match after an impressive display against USFA from Burkina Faso in the semifinals of the WAFU B CAF Women's Champions League on Monday, August 2, 2021.

After missing out on the first game against Rivers Angels FC from Nigeria through injury, it was only her second game in the tournament.



Veronica Appiah and Doris Boaduwaa scored on either side of the halves to put Hasmal in the final of the tournament, snatching the first of the two tickets available for the CAF Women's Champions League, which is later this year.

Evelyn Badu was easily the fans' favourite following her remarkable work in the middle of the park.



She has kept a similar attitude throughout Hasaacas' games this season, and it was never a shock seeing her beat everyone to the title.