Hasaacas Ladies set to host Danish side FC Nordjælland in friendly

Hasaacas Ladies

Hasaacas Ladies will play the Danish side, FC Nordjælland as part of the pre-season exercise.

The exhibition game will come off at the Nduom Sports Complex on Saturday, July 23, 2022, and will be the first time a European Women’s club will be coming to Ghana for a friendly encounter.



The game will kick off at 3:00pm.



The arrangement was made earlier in June 2022 and is part of the Denmark Champions preseason exercise ahead of the 2022/2023 season. FC Nordjælland won the Danish Cup in 2020 and finished 3rd in the EliteDivisionen in the same year.

FC Nordjælland is expected to arrive in Ghana on Sunday, July 17, 2022, and the friendly kicks off eight days after.



It will be Hasaacas Ladies' first game of the pre-season campaign. The reigning West Africa Football Union Zone B Women’s Champions League Champions will be fine-tuning ahead of the upcoming season.