Hasaacas Ladies to get $125K for participation in CAF Women’s Champions League

Ghana Women’s Premier League giants Hasaacas Ladies are set to bag $125,000 for participating in the maiden edition of the CAF Women's Champions League.



GhanaWeb sources at CAF indicate that Hasaacas Ladies will get the above quoted amount for making it to the final of the competition.



Hasaacas Ladies made it to the final of the competition which was held November 2021 in Egypt with a 2-1 victory over Morocco giants, ASFAR.

The ‘Dooo Ladies’ were however thumped 2-0 by South African side Mamelodi Sundowns in the final played on November 19, 2021.



The defeat crashed Hasaacas’ dreams of winning the quadruple, having already won the Ghana Women’s Premier League, FA Cup and WAFU Zone B championship.



Nonetheless, coach Basigi’s side received wide plaudits for their performance at the CAF Women Champions League with Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia leading the pack.



Their performance earned them donations from some personalities and organizations and GhanaWeb can confirm that CAF, will in the coming days give the club $125,000 for finishing second in the tournament,