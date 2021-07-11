Hasaacas Ladies to travel by road to Ivory Coast for WAFU qualifiers

Yussif Basigi, Head Coach of Hasaacas Ladies FC

Source: GNA

Yussif Basigi, Head Coach of Hasaacas Ladies FC has said it is unconfirmed his side will be travelling by road to Cote D’ Ivoire to compete for a slot in the WAFU Zone-B qualifiers for the Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) Women’s Champions League.

It was reported earlier that, Hasaacas Ladies, Ghana’s sole representative at the maiden tourney would be travelling by road to neighbouring country, however, in an interview with the GNA Sports on Friday, the Head Coach said



“As it stands, it is unconfirmed we are travelling by road. It has not been concluded yet. Meetings are going on and we will know in few days.”



Basigi, optimistic about qualifying his team to the final competition in Egypt said, preparations were ongoing at the Ghanaman Soccer of Excellence in Prampram and that, the players are in high morale to qualify to the tourney.

He said, “The teams we are facing are no easy side and we are not underrating them. No team is a threat to us and nothing will stop us from qualifying to the main competition in Egypt.”



Hasaacas Ladies are in Group B with Rivers Angels of Nigeria and AS Police de Niamey in Niger.



Hasaacas Ladies, winner of the Women’s Premier League and the Women’s FA Cup will be leaving between 14-15 July for the qualifiers.