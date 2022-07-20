Hasaacas Ladies welcomes FC Nordjaelland Ladies to Ghana for pre-season  

FC Nordjaelland Ladies are in Ghana

FC Nordsjælland Ladies received a resounding welcome by leadership of Hasaacas Ladies Football Club after arriving in Ghana on Sunday.

The 2020 Danish Cup Champions on Sunday evening were given a warm welcome at the Kotoka International Airport by Executives of Hasaacas Ladies Football Club, led by President Mr. Benjamin Nana Bayin Eyison and Brands and Marketing Manager, Mr. Ohene Brenya Bampoe.



The arrival of the European side is geared towards a planned preseason friendly to be held at the Nduom Sports Complex, Elmina on Saturday, July 23, 2022.



Meanwhile, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ghana Women Premier League giants Hasaacas Ladies Evelyn Nsia Asare has reiterated desire to enter into partnership with the Danish club.



In an interview with Kumasi-based Sompa FM, Evelyn Nsia Asare reiterated desire to enter into partnership with FC Nordjaelland.



“We want to strike a partnership with FC Nordjaelland which we believe will go a long way to help us”

“Currently they are here for pre-season, so after everything we will have sit-down talks with them to finalize arrangements’



“We are looking forward to getting other like-minded partners”



“La Liga has such an arrangement with Nigeria Women's clubs so we also feel having this kind of partnership will be positive for our women's football development” she added.





