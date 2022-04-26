0
Menu
Sports

Hasaacas Ladies win WPL Southern zone again with three games to spare 

1.21463174 Hasaacas Ladies

Tue, 26 Apr 2022 Source: GNA

Women’s Premier League (WPL) defending champions, Hasaacas Ladies have won the WPL Southern Zone for the third time in a row with three games to spare.

The West Africa champions went unbeaten this season with 11 wins and four draws to pick 37 points. 

The Hasmal Ladies after beating Immigration Ladies in their match-day 15 clashes at the Gyandu Park in Sekondi, extended their lead to 37 points to win the southern zone for the seventh time. 

Hasaacas Ladies won their first Southern Zone championship in the 2012/2013 league season after which they have managed to win the championship six additional times, 2013/2014, 2014/2015, 2015/2016, 2018/2019, 2020/2021 and the 2021/2022 season. 

The “dooooo” lads are three matches away from setting an unbeaten premier league record hoping to win against Berry Ladies, Thunder Queens and Soccer Intellectuals to seal their season successfully. 

Hasaacas Ladies would clash with the yet to be known winner of the Northern Zone as they seek to defend their Women’s Premier League title. 

Coach Yussif Basigi and his charges are once again on the verge to represent Ghana in Africa if they are able to defend the title this season. 

Source: GNA
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Rita Dominic’s wedding: A Plus dishes out interesting advice to single women
Breakdown of benefits for top management of SOEs in Ghana
Prof. Naana Opoku Agyemang hints of 2024 plans?
Meet the elegant wife of Michael Essien and their children
Retired referee narrates how he was forced to manipulate Hearts of Oak, Dreams FC matches
Deputy finance minister explains ‘Neutrality Allowance’
Why Akuapem Poloo moved from Dzorwulu
What Samuel Eto'o told Asamoah Gyan about GFA Presidency
Mohammed Salisu trends on social media after scoring own goal against Brighton
Mohammed Salisu trends on social media after scoring own goal against Brighton