Hasaacas trio nominated for CAF Women's player of the year award

Hasaacas Ladies trio, Doris Boaduwaa, Evelyn Badu and Perpetual Agyekum have been nominated for CAF Women's Player of the Year.



The season considered for their nomination is 2020/2021 when the trio led Hasaacas to win five major titles.



Boaduwaa, Badu or Agyekum will hope to win the award at the expense of 27 other nominated players.

In the Category, Barcelona forward, Asisat Oshoala, Athletico Madrid duo Rasheedat Ajbade and Christentinah Kgatlana, and Mamelodi Sundowns' duo Bambanani Mbane and Andile Dlamini were all nominated.



In the season considered, Doris Boaduwaa was involved in 27 goals in 30 appearances, 17 goals and 10 assists. More than any other Hasaacas Ladies player.



Whereas Evelyn Badu emerged as the top scorer of the inaugural edition of the CAF Women's Champions League with five goals. She scored three in the group stages, which earned her player of the group stages award.



The 19-year-old scored two in the knockout stage to guide the Ghanaian champions to a historic final. Unfortunately, they lost 2-0 to Mamelodi Sundown at the 30th June stadium.



Badu was voted as the best player in the tournament held in Egypt.

Perpetual Agyekum, was also pivotal for the team during the CAFWCL. She was involved in five goals, scored two and provided three assists.



Moreover, the trio alongside their captain Janet Egir were all nominated for CAF Interclub Player of the Year.



The 2022 CAF Awards will be held on July 21, 2022, in Rabat, Morocco.



