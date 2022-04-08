Hassan Ayariga questions call-up of 'short players' into Black Stars

Ghanaian politician, Hassan Ayariga

Ghana draw Uruguay, Portugal, and South Korea in World Cup Group H

Ghana eliminate Nigeria to qualify for 2022 World Cup



Ghana to face Portugal in World Cup group opener



Ghanaian politician, Hassan Ayariga has advised the Black Stars technical team to avoid inviting players of a certain stature to the national team.



Ayariga said height is very crucial in football and so having quite a number of short players in the Black Stars will be a disadvantage as they prepare for the World.



He advised that the technical team should select fairly tall players for the Black Stars.



"Height is very important in football. Ghanaians like putting short players and sometimes it is a disadvantage to us. So you go and have all these huge guys then they(Ghanaian players) become like a child in front of his father and he doesn’t even know how to play the game because the man has overpowered him psychologically," he told GhOne TV.

He cleared that he is not against short people buy selecting tall players is strategic which he advised that the technical handlers should adopt.



"So we have to look at the height too in terms of picking players. It is very important in football because if you put many short guys on the field, you going to have a problem if the opponents are huge. Because every time they will just block them and they can’t move. I mean it is a strategic way of picking players, I’m not against anybody who is short."



According to national-football-teams.com, the average height of the Black Stars squad is 1.8m which is 5ft 10.9 in or 180 cm.



Nonetheless, the Black Stars qualified for the 2022 World Cup eliminating Nigeria in the playoff round.



Ghana have been drawn in Group H of the 2022 FIFA World Cup alongside Portugal, Uruguay, and South Korea.



The Black Stars will start their World Cup in a group stage opener against Portugal on November 24 and then South Korea on November 28 before wrapping up against Uruguay at the Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakra on December 02.