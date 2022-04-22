Have great fun and win the phenomenal Nissan Kicks at Mozzart Bet!

Photo to illustrate the story

Source: Mozzart Bet

From April 18 to May 15, win awesome prizes in the Hit the Highest Odds promotion.

It's time to reward yourself and enjoy a brand new car, the great Nissan Kicks!



How much does pleasure cost, you wonder?



We will tell you: Only 2 Ghana Cedis!



How? Easy, with Mozzart Bet.



Mozzartbet has operated with great success around the world. Mozzartbet has to date, given away 31 cars and luxury apartments in Nairobi through similar promotions in Kenya. The brand, which is also present in Nigeria, has launched a life-changing promotion in Ghana and gives everyone the chance to win Great Prizes.

The grand prize is a brand-new Nissan Kicks – an ultra-modern car that will be driven away by one player who has a winning ticket with the highest total odds from April 18 to May 15.



There is no need to break the bank for this promotion; for only 2 GHS, if you have sports savviness and that lucky touch, you can become the owner of the brand-new 2022 Nissan Kicks.



All you have to do is register for free at and show how well you know the sport by paying for the winning ticket!



And that's not all!



Every week, for the period of the, Hit the Highest Odds promotion, Mozzart Bet will give away the highly sought-after iPhone 13 PRO phone to the player with the highest odds that week.

Every day, for a total of 28 days during the “Hit the Highest Odds” promotion, Mozzart Bet will give the player with the best ticket that day a set of JBL Bluetooth headphones.



So, what are you waiting for? Register for free at www.mozzartbet.com.gh and take advantage of this unique opportunity to win these fantastic prizes.



Terms and Conditions apply.



Mozzartbet is regulated by the Gaming Commission of Ghana.



Not for persons under 18 years old. Bet responsibly. Betting can be addictive.