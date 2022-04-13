He cried all night - John Paintsil recounts how Gyan reacted to penalty miss againt Uruguay

John Paintsil urges Black Stars not to focus on Ronaldo

Former Black Stars defender John Paintsil has recounted how Asamoah Gyan reacted to his penalty miss against Uruguay at the 2010 World Cup.



Paintsil told GhanaWeb in an interview on the Sports Check program that Asamoah Gyan was distraught.



He disclosed that Gyan broke down in tears and had to be consoled by colleagues who were also brooding Ghana’s exit from the World Cup.

Paintsil said that in the team’s hotel, Asamoah Gyan teared up all night with efforts by colleagues encourage him being unsuccessful.



Paintsil said that till date he has no idea how he ended up on the team’s bus as he was overwhelmed with emotions.



The players, Paintsil says were however relieved and excited when they return to Ghana and met supporters at the airport upon arrival.



Paintsil said the players appreciated the support by Ghanaians and were awed by the gesture from the public.



The Black Stars lost out on a historic place in the semi-final of the 2010 World Cup after Asamoah Gyan failed to convert from the spot after Luiz Suarez palmed a goal-bound header from Dominic Adiyiah.

Ghana went on to lose the penalty shootout on 3-2.



Watch Paintsil's revelation below



