‘He deserves a chance and I believe in his quality’ - Milovan on Boakye-Yiadom’s Black Stars call up

Black Stars striker, Richmond Boakye-Yiadom

Black Stars head coach, Milovan Rajevac says he believes in the qualities of striker Richmond Boakye-Yiadom after naming him among his 28-man squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Ethiopia and South Africa.

The former Red Star Belgrade attacker makes a return to the senior national team for the first time in three years.



Boakye-Yiadom currently plays in Israel for Beitar Jerusalem and has scored two goals with one assist in eight appearances in the ongoing season.



According to Milovan Rajevac, his reason for inviting the 28-year-old is because of his quality and national team experience.



“If you look at his previous record playing for Red Star Belgrade in the Champions League, Europa League looking at his statistics we know this player very well. He has excellent movement and is a quality player.

“He is coming back after a very difficult period and he started playing recently for the team and scoring goals. He has the experience, skills and he deserves a chance. It is up to him to prove himself because in football you have to prove yourself”.



“Strikers are not the only players to score goals looking at our previous two matches, Thomas Partey scored two goals but it is always good to have the player in the attack to score goals easily and assist. He deserves his chance and I believe in his qualities and it is up to him to prove himself when he arrives



Ghana will take on Ethiopia on Thursday, November 11 before facing South Africa on Sunday, November 14, 2021, at the Cape Coast stadium.