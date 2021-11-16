He deserves some credit - Dede Ayew thanks C.K Akonnor for role in qualifiers

Andre Ayew (right) with CK Akonnor

Ghana captain Andre Ayew has lauded former coach Charles Kwablan Akonnor for playing a role in the country's 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Akonnor was sacked after the Black Stars lost to South Africa in the second Group G game in Johannesburg in September.



Ayew, who marked his hundredth appearance for the senior national team with the goal that secured the country a play-offs spot, credited the ex-Ghana captain for playing his part in the qualifiers.



“I want o thank coach C.K Akonnor because he started this qualification process and without him we would not be here now so he deserves credit too," he said in the post-match conference.

"He also qualified us to the AFCON so just wanted to thank him too for the work he did with us," he added.



Andre Ayew has been outstanding for the Black Stars, scoring three goals in six FIFA World Cup qualifying games as the team progressed to the play-offs.



The Al Sadd forward will be hoping to secure qualification to the World Cup in Qatar, his new home.