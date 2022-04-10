He fought for the money - Social media users react to Game Boy Tagoe's defeat to Garcia

Tagoe lost to Garcia

Emmanuel Game Boy Tagoe’s defeat to American boxer Ryan Garcia has sparked conversations on social media with users not shocked by the victory.



In a lop-sided bout in San Antonio on the dawn of Sunday, April 10, 2022, the Ghanaian boxer was pummelled by the American.



The American dominated the bout from the first to the 12th round with the Game Boy adopting a defensive approach.

Judges Tom Carusone and Ellis Johnson both score the bout 119 to 108, while Lisa Giampa has it a tad closer at 118-109, all in favor of Garcia.



Garcia goes the 12-round distance for the first time in his pro career and improves to 22 wins with no losses.



Garcia landed 165 out of 569 punches, compared to 90 out of 391 punches from Tagoe.



Garcia ends his 15-month hiatus in dominating fashion, but there is still plenty to improve on with new coach Joe Goossen.



The defeat has sparked conversations on social media with users criticizing Game Boy’s approach in the match.

Some also believe that the Ghanaian boxer was in for the $200,000 purse and was not necessarily out for a victory.





Ryan Garcia dominates Emmanuel Tagoe to win via Unanimous Decision. Meanwhile, Tagoe will pocket $200,000. Ryan Garcia vs Emmanuel Tagoe Live pic.twitter.com/xzOJ2zmPEq — Yakubu Ibrahim- CITYZEN ???????? (@Cityzen_Rastop) April 10, 2022

Emmanuel Tagoe failed to show Ryan Garcia “pepper’ as promised.



He lost by unanimous decision.#GarciaTagoe — Benedict Owusu (@KwesiBenedict) April 10, 2022

Emmanuel Tagoe lost every round according to boxing statisticians @CompuBox pic.twitter.com/zoIq0SdNdg — Hans Mensah Andoh (@hansandoh) April 10, 2022

It’s one thing being a ‘local champion’ accumulating ranking wins against nobodies and being thrown into the deep end against a world class fighter. Emmanuel Tagoe is way in over his head against Ryan Garcia. #GarciaTagoe — Samuel Bartels (@sammybartels) April 10, 2022

This Garcia guy beat Emmanuel Tagoe from start to finish…Herh???? — Frank Darkwah (@Blaqqkoffi) April 10, 2022

Fighters with the pedigree like Garcia, look bad when they face bums like Emmanuel Tagoe. #GarciaTagoe #Garcia #Tagoe

peleadores como garcia deslucen cuando se enfrentan a bultos asi como Emmanuel Tagoe pic.twitter.com/SuSXYrUWz5 — ????????@migueldeynes⚾???????????????????????? (@migueldeynes) April 10, 2022

Paul Prediction:



Ryan Garcia TKO’s Emmanuel Tagoe in round 4 — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) April 10, 2022

Unanimous Decision...Emmanuel Tagoe lost and he didn't give a lot of challenge to his opponent, Ryan Garcia.



Ryan has Ryturned to winning ways again https://t.co/uMW6HdZljY — Lartey Nyaunu (@OdumaseKrobo) April 10, 2022

At his prime Emmanuel Tagoe’s sharpest tools were not his fists but his mouth and his best fights were not in the ring but in the media, taking pot shots at people with better boxing careers. He will probably get another beatdown paycheck. What next for him? #GarciaTagoe — Samuel Bartels (@sammybartels) April 10, 2022

From all indications, Emmanuel Tagoe doesn’t understand anything his white coach says. Because he’s doing the exact opposite!



???????? — OB Amponsah (@OBAmponsah_) April 10, 2022