He fought for the money - Social media users react to Gameboy Tagoe's defeat to Garcia

Gameboy Garcia Ee Tagoe lost to Garcia

Sun, 10 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Game Boy Tagoe loses to Ryan Garcia

Tagoe to get $200,000 in fight with Garcia

Bukom residents react to Tagoe's defeat to Garcia

Emmanuel Gameboy Tagoe’s defeat to American boxer Ryan Garcia has sparked conversations on social media with users not shocked by the victory.

In a lop-sided bout in San Antonio on the dawn of Sunday, April 10, 2022, the Ghanaian boxer was pummelled by the American.

The American dominated the bout from the first to the 12th round with the Game Boy adopting a defensive approach.

Judges Tom Carusone and Ellis Johnson both score the bout 119 to 108, while Lisa Giampa has it a tad closer at 118-109, all in favor of Garcia.

Garcia goes the 12-round distance for the first time in his pro career and improves to 22 wins with no losses.

Garcia landed 165 out of 569 punches, compared to 90 out of 391 punches from Tagoe.

Garcia ends his 15-month hiatus in dominating fashion, but there is still plenty to improve on with new coach Joe Goossen.

The defeat has sparked conversations on social media with users criticizing Game Boy’s approach in the match.

Some also believe that the Ghanaian boxer was in for the $200,000 purse and was not necessarily out for a victory.

















