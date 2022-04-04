He gave me waist pains - Gideon Mensah opens up on playing against Messi

Black Stars defender, Gideon Mensah

Black Stars defender, Gideon Mensah has opened up on his first encounter with seven-time Ballon D'Or winner Lionel Messi in the French League.



Gideon Mensah came faced Lionel Messi in the ongoing 2021/2022 French League when Bordeaux visited the Parc des Princes stadium to play Paris Saint-Germain on March 13, 2022.



Gideon Mensah came off the bench for Bordeaux in the game against Paris Saint-Germain and he has confessed that it was a hell of a day for him.



He stated that he is hoping to play against Portugal in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar before he joins the Messi-Ronaldo debate because the Argentine gave him waist pains when he played against PSG.

"I'm going to play against Cristiano Ronaldo in the World Cup when we come up against Portugal and it's good for me because I didn't meet him at the club level but will now meet him in the World Cup," he told JoyNews in an interview.



"When I played against Messi and it was something else, now I want to play against Ronaldo and see what will happen because Messi gave me pains in my waist when we played them in Paris," Gideon Mensah added.



Gideon Mensah played an integral role in Ghana's qualification to the world Cup after featuring in the two-legged playoff game against the Super Eagles of Nigeria.



