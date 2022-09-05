0
He has jinxed it - Ghanaians 'cry' as President Akufo-Addo holds World Cup trophy

Mon, 5 Sep 2022

Some Ghanaians believe that by posing with the World Cup trophy, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has jinxed Ghana's World Cup hopes.

The president posed with the trophy, which was in Ghana for a two-day tour to raise awareness about the FIFA World Cup, which will be held in Qatar in the fourth quarter of 2022. 

On Sunday, September 4, Akufo-Addo, who had an eventful weekend of work duties, including hosting the trophy at the presidency, posted on Facebook about how his weekend went.

While some praised the president for his efforts in the comments section, others believe that the president touching the trophy means that Ghana's chances of winning the trophy have been squashed.

The Coca-Cola Trophy Tour will travel to 32 World Cup qualifying countries. Furthermore, the tour is part of FIFA's plan to visit all 211 member associations before 2030.

