‘He has proven to be a sweeper’ - Majority Leader defends Maguire, slams Adongo

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and Harry Maguire

Isaac Adongo, the Bolgatanga Central Member of Parliament recently made comparisons between England and Manchester United’s Harry Maguire and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

Adongo suggested that like Maguire had become a risk to the Manchester United defense scoring own goals and giving assists to opponents, so has Dr. Bawumia become a risk to Ghana’s struggling economy in his capacity as chairman of the Economic Management Team.



Majority Leader Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu whiles commenting on the comparison on the floor of Parliament earlier this week described Maguire in glowing terms referencing his performance at the ongoing 2022 World Cup in Qatar.



“Major Adongo who referred to the Vice President as the Maguire of the Akufo-Addo team, Maguire in the current World Cup has proven to be the sweeper at the back,” the Majority Leader submitted.



“I don’t know the football in the Hon. Adongo, but if the analysis of the performance of Maguire is correct and indeed that is what he shares in his analysis of economics with the NDC, then we are in trouble.



“The NDC is in trouble because his own vision about football is impaired. Impaired vision. In fact, to be precise, he suffers from cataract in one eye and glaucoma in the other eye….So we should be careful that we don’t allow people with no track record to lead you astray,” he added.

The video of Adongo’s mockery of Maguire went viral with major news channels posting the video especially on social media. An NPP MP in a clapback to Adongo’s jibe on Bawumia also described former President John Mahama as the Lukaku of Ghana’s politics.



What Adongo said in his Maguire-Bawumia comparison



The MP noted that, before the ruling New Patriotic Party assumed office in 2016, Dr. Bawumia was projected to be the ‘economic wizard’, delivering lectures on how to tackle the cedi depreciation and improve the economy.



“This ‘Economic Maguire’ went to Mallam Atta market and we were clapping saying this man is the best in managing foreign currency. The same ‘Economic Maguire’ was roaming at Central University delivering lectures on how to restore the value of the cedi.



“Mr. Speaker, when we gave this Maguire the opportunity to be at the centre of our defence, he became the risk of our own goal. Dr. Bawumia, our Economic Maguire is now tackling all the fundamentals of our economy and destroying all of them,” Isaac Adongo said on the floor amidst laughter by the MPs.

