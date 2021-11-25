He is German so it's normal - Dan Kwaku Yeboah slams 'racist' Klopp over AFCON comment

Jurgen Klopp described the AFCON as 'little AFCON in January'

He has declined to apologise for the comment which has been viewed by some people as disrespectful



Kwaku Yeboah thinks Klopp is being racist



Ace sports broadcaster Dan Kwaku Yeboah has criticised Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp over some comments which in his view smacks of racism.



The German coach in a post-match presser on Sunday said that “in January, there's a little tournament in Africa, England is playing games - South America as well, can't wait."



His comments infuriated a journalist who deemed is disrespect to not just the Africa Cup of Nations but the African continent as well.



In a press conference after Liverpool’s Champions League game against FC Porto, Klopp who will be losing his star players Salah and Mane to the tournament in January, defended his comments, slamming the journalist for taking his statement out of context.

"I didn't mean it like that! I don't know why you understand it like that. Come on...” Klopp said.



"What I meant was - I said there's no international break until March. A little tournament in January, I just meant it's ironic. A big one, we lose our best players for the tournament.



"I am not a native speaker but if you want to misunderstand me, it was not my intention. You made something more of it. That is not too cool."



Touching on the issue on Thursday, November 25, 2021, Dan Kwaku Yeboah said it is ‘normal’ for Klopp who is a German to make such comments.



According to Kwaku Yeboah, racism is ingrained in Germans so it not unusual for a German like Klopp to make comment which he views as an attack on the continent.



Kwaku Yeboah however declined to blame Klopp for the issue, arguing African players would not have plied their trade abroad had African leaders developed the game.

“He is German and historically, racism is ingrained in them so its normal. It’s not his fault. If our leaders put measures in place and our league was attractive, our players wouldn’t have gone there. We have allowed them to do these things. He sees himself as European so when pigs meet, what use there is for a monkey.



“There was a time a Swiss team wanted an Egyptian goalie but did not alow him to move. If he is interested in you and you won’t go, there is nothing he can do but because we don’t do things well, we’re always after them,” he said.



Liverpool are not the Premier League side who will have their star player leave for the AFCON.



Ghanaian players like Thomas Partey, Jordan Ayew, Tarique Fosu, Daniel Amartey and Jeffery Schlupp are expected to make the squad for the AFCON which will be held in Cameroon.



TWI NEWS