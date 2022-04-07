25
He is a benchwarmer at Chelsea - Songo slams GFA over Hudson-Odoi chase

Thu, 7 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian Sports journalist, Patrick Osei Agyemang alias Countryman Songo has opposed the Ghana Football Association(GFA)'s decision to lure British-born Ghanaian, Callum Hudson Odoi to play for the Black Stars.

Songo believes the Chelsea winger does not merit the Black Stars call-up because he lacks playing time for the English Premier League side.

According to Songo, the Black Stars technical handlers should call players who are playing actively and duly merits the invite to the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The Black Stars qualified for the 2022 FIFA World Cup after seeing off Nigeria in the playoff round.

Following the qualification, the FA have begun discussions to convince top-performing Ghanaian players born abroad to represent Ghana at the World Cup, which includes Odoi.

The Chelsea star is eligible to play for the Black Stars despite appearing three times for England- all under age 20 not appearing in a tournament.

Hudson Odoi is reported to have secured his Ghanaian passport which fuels his possible nationality switch.

