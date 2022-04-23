'He is a better finisher than Lacazette' - Arsenal legend urges Arteta to start Eddie Nketiah for the rest of the season

Eddie Nketiah , is an English born striker with a Ghanaian heritage

Arsenal legend, Paul Merson claims Ghanaian forward Eddie Nketiah should be starting games at the club after his explosive performance against Chelsea in midweek.

The 22-year-old hit a brace as Arsenal thumped Chelsea 4-2 at the Stamford Bridge to reignite their top 4 hopes.



Paul Merson, who was impressed with the forward's performance believes Nketiah deserves to be a starter at Arsenal, drawing comparisons with the legendary Ian Wright.

"Eddie Nketiah reminded me of Ian Wright against Chelsea and he should play every game now for Arsenal until the end of the season," he wrote in The Daily Star. "He is a better finisher than Alexandre Lacazette and should score more goals, so I'd leave him in there and let him have a run in the team.



"But he is not the long-term answer. He could play against Manchester United and be a 4/10 - there's no consistency. It is like there's something missing. And that's why he'll probably leave in the summer."