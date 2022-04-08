He is a player we can count on - Sporting CP coach on Issahaku

Fatawu Issahaku

Coach of Portuguese giants Sporting CP, Ruben Amorim says that Ghanaian prodigy Abdul Fatawu Issahaku is a player they can count on.

The talented 18-year-old who has been with the Portuguese side for some weeks now officially signed his contract with the team on Wednesday on a five-year deal.



According to Amorim, he believes in the talents and skills of the young player as he is a full package but it's up to the youngster to make himself a first-team player.



"He is a player that, at least, the pre-season with us will do", Sporting Coach said.

"We believe a lot in him, he made a small adaptation in the B team, to grow physically and adapt to the life and way of being of the club. he needs tactical concepts, it's normal. But he's fast, he shoots from afar and from different areas of the ground. He's a player we can count on and it's only up to him to belong to the A-team. The Inácios, the Matheus, the Nunos Mendes, all came up but we didn't know what was going to happen. There were clubs that wanted him, but we have this advantage in the project, they know it's up to them to succeed in the first team."



Issahaku had a brief loan stint with Dreams FC where he scored six goals in 7 matches including a goal of the season contender at the opening weekend against Asante Kotoko was a member of the Black Stars squad in 2021 AFCON in Cameroon where he played three matches.



He also played for the Black Stars in the 2022 FIFA World Cup playoffs against Nigeria.