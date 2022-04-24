0
He is a very good player - Asamoah Gyan lauds Felix Afena-Gyan

Sun, 24 Apr 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan has lauded Ghana and AS Roma youngster Felix Afena-Gyan for his impressive debuts since making his senior debut in the Italian League.

Afena-Gyan has been compared to Gyan, who is Ghana's all-time leading goalscorer of the Black Stars, with 51 goals.

The 19-year-old was handed his maiden Black Stars call-up ahead of the final 2022 World Cup play-offs against Nigeria.

“They shouldn’t put that pressure on the boy. It’s too early to make that comparison. He’s a very good player,” the ex-Black Stars captain said on Citi TV.

“He’s got pace, passion. I saw the game against Nigeria in Kumasi. He was more passionate, he wanted to give something to the people, and that’s what he did. He knew what he had to do.”

"After the game [in Kumasi], he had cramps. When a player has cramps, it means he gave everything. That’s what I like about him but he needs a lot of movement."

"When I was like him, I was doing the same but I had to learn a couple of movements."

Felix Afena-Gyan has featured in 25 games across all competition for AS Roma and has scored two goals so far this season.

