He is an analyst not a prophet - Kessben FM journalist jabs Seer Gyan after Kotoko win GPL

Seer Gyan Ghanaian prophet, Seer Gyan

Sat, 4 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Seer Gyan tips Hearts of Oak to win league title

Kotoko draw with Ashgold at Len Clay

Asante Kotoko crowned champions of GPL

Ghanaian prophet, Seer Gyan, is still receiving some heat after his prophecy that Accra Hearts of Oak will win 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League didn't come to pass.

But according to Kessben FM's Andy Kerm, Seer Gyan is an analyst who hides behind prophecies to communicate his sporting predictions and is not surprised about the failed prophecies.

Seer Gyan prophesized that Asante Kotoko will never win the league but the Porcupine Warriors were crowned champions of the 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League after drawing 1-1 with Ashantigold in the outstanding matchday 29 game.

Despite Accra Hearts of Oak's poor showing in the league, Seer Gyan insisted in an interview with Royal TV on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, that the Phobians will overtake Asante Kotoko to win the league.

"Seer Gyan is an analyst and I told him that to his face when I was with Silver FM. Everything he says about football are pure analysis and was not revealed to him by anybody," the journalist reacted.

