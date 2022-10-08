1
'He is not my friend' - Asamoah Gyan opens up on relationship with Andre Ayew

Ghanaian Duo, Asamoah Gyan And Andrew Dede Ayew Ghanaian duo, Asamoah Gyan and Andrew Dede Ayew

Sat, 8 Oct 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan, has rekindled the conversation about his relationship with the current skipper of the team, Andre Dede Ayew.

Gyan and Ayew have been teammates in the Black Stars since they both made their AFCON debut in 2008.

And the duo have also held leadership roles in the Ghana national team, with Ayew deputizing the former Sunderland forward during his time as captain of the Black Stars.

However, according to Gyan, his relationship with the Al Sadd forward is just a working one and that is where it ends.

“Andre is my teammate but he’s not my friend. In every job, you work together but not everyone is your friend that you go and come with,” Asamoah Gyan told Wontumi FM.

“Andre is my teammate and when we’re in camp we work together, but I can’t ask him to join me to go and sit somewhere and have a conversation. I also have my own clique.”

Asamoah Gyan last played for the Black Stars at the Africa Cup of Nations in 2019. He was stripped of the captain's armband just before the tournament in Egypt as Ghana reached the last 16.

Meanwhile, Ayew is set to lead the national team to the World Cup in Qatar, a country he plies his trade.

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
