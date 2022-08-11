0
He is one of the best coaches - Kofi Kordzi praises Hearts of Oak coach Samuel Boadu

Samuel Boadu Wins 5 Trophies At Hearts Of Oak.png Accra Hearts of Oak coach, Samuel Boadu

Thu, 11 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Accra Hearts of Oak striker, Kofi Kordzi has hailed coach Samuel Boadu for his exceptional management skills as he nears his exit from the club.

Accra Hearts of Oak on July 26, 2022, announced on their social media pages that they have released six players including Kofi Kordzi from their books while describing them as surplus to requirement.

Despite admitting that he had problems with certain personalities in Accra Hearts of Oak, Kordzi revealed that he had the perfect relationship with head coach Samuel Boadu.

"I don't have any problem with coach and Samuel Boadu is one of the best coaches. His relationship with we the players is second to none and sometimes people think the players don't respect him but that is never true," he told Saddick Adams on Accra-based Angel FM.

He added that he hasn't gotten his release letter despite the club's publication that his contract has been terminated.

"I haven't gotten my release letter from Hearts of Oak and time is going. If they say I'm surplus to requirement then they should give me my letter so that I go and find a different club."

JE/KPE

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
