He is the rock in the Arsenal midfield – Former Gunner Matthew Upson praises Thomas Partey

Thomas Partey

Ghana international, Thomas Partey has been praised by former Arsenal defender Matthew Upson following his star performance in the game against Tottenham Hotspur.

The Black Stars midfielder started for the Gunners against Spurs and scored with a fantastic strike to inspire the team to a 3-1 victory at full-time.



Speaking to Stadium Astro, former Arsenal player Matthew Upson said Thomas Partey was his man of the match.



He described the performance of the midfielder as excellent, insisting that he is the rock in the team’s midfield.



“He was man of the match for me. I thought he was excellent, obviously in terms of the goal contribution, which is a big deal for a defensive midfield player.

“But just the simplicity. He is that rock in midfield, that anchor allowing Xhaka to go and pick up those positions, allowing [Martin] Odegaard to drift into those roles, knowing they have got the responsibility of someone like him sat behind them,” the former Arsenal defender said.



Meanwhile, Matthew Upson has urged Arsenal to find a way to keep Thomas Partey fit.



