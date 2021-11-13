'He is wonderful' - Kotoko coach hails Razak Abalora for stunning display against Gold Stars

Razak Abalora, Asante Kotoko goalkeeper

Source: ghanaweb

• Razak Abalora steals the show in Kotoko's win over Gold Stars

• Asante Kotoko beat Gold Stars in Bibiani



• Kotoko secure third straight win



Asante Kotoko head coach, Prosper Narteh, has praised goalkeeper Razak Abalora for his heroics in the Reds win over Bibiani Gold Stars.



Youngster Isaac Oppong scored the only goal to decide the match for Kotoko in the away fixture. But, Abalora was in the spotlight for denying the hosts on numerous occasions.



Narteh, in the post-match presser, heaped praises on the Black Stars goalie for a stunning display at the Dun's Park.

“As for Razak[Abalora], that’s why he is part of the team. That’s his responsibility. When the last line of defence is beaten, it is his responsibility to keep the team in the game and that’s exactly what he did both in the first half and in the second half."



“And kudos to him, I like his confidence, I like his bravery and I like his judgement and anticipation."



“He is great, he is a wonderful goalkeeper,” Prosper Narteh said of Razak Abalora.



Asante Kotoko have now recorded three consecutive wins in their first three league games for the first time since 2014 when they last won the league.



