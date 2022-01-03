'He looked like Vieira'- Arsenal legend sums up Partey's performance against Manchester City

Black Stars midfielder, Thomas Partey

Former Arsenal midfielder, Gilberto Silva has praised Thomas Partey's performance against Manchester City, comparing his display to that of his ex-teammate Patrick Vieira.

Partey produced one of his best performances for the Gunners against City on Saturday despite their 2-1 defeat to the English champions.



The Ghana international was named Man of the Match as ten-man Arsenal lost painfully to City.



And after the game, the London side produced Partey's heat-wave in the game on Twitter, to which Silva responded with the tweet; "he looked like Vieira."



Partey has been under pressure since joining Arsenal from Atletico Madrid, with fans lashing out at him for not showing why the Gunners triggered his release.

The 28-year-old has also struggled with injuries, which has severely affected his consistency in the English Premier League.



