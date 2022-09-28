He might be worse than CK Akonnor - Social media users turn heat on Otto Addo

Black Stars coach Otto Addo

It appears the goodwill Otto Addo enjoyed in his early days as Black Stars coach is fading away as pessimism growing among Ghanaians over his competence.

Ghanaians are beginning to lose trust in the ability of Otto Addo to excel as Black Stars coach following the team’s drubbing at the hands of Brazil and lackluster performance against Nicaragua.



After watching his team get thumped 3-0 by Brazil, Otto Addo with a newly-look Black Stars labored to pick a 1-0 victory over 139th placed Nicaragua.



The Black Stars who dominated Nicaragua could not convert the chances as the likes of Kudus, Issahaku, Inaki Williams and others wasted all but one of the opportunities.



Social media users are least impressed with the performance of Otto Addo’s side with doubts growing over his ability to turn this crop of average players into something good.



According to critics, Otto Addo might be worse than former Ghana coach, Charles Kwablan Akonnor.

Others also hold that the government and FA rushed in giving him the job as head coach of the Black Stars.



There is also the opinion that Chris Hughton should be elevated to the head coach role for the World Cup.



Read the tweets below





Otto Addo might be worse than CK Akonnor — Lατιf???? (@iLatif_) September 27, 2022

Otto Addo needs help…. — Bright Kankam Boadu (@TheOnlyBKB) September 27, 2022

So what Otto Addo take Barnieh go inside for? 92nd minute for a player to do what exactly? Nsemfoon sei — Elvis ???????? (@Kayjnr10) September 27, 2022

Good morning, but why did Nana Akufo-Addo speak so early after the WC qualification in Abuja? Otto Addo will take us to Qatar, Chris Houghton comes in only after the mundial all things considered.

Aban and GFA politics means here we dey. pic.twitter.com/Zxi0qmjqBn — Collins Atta Poku (@PapaPoku) September 28, 2022

Otto Addo should be sacked immediately after this match otherwise one goal sef we nor fit score at the World cup. Ball tantan b3n ni? — Lατιf???? (@iLatif_) September 27, 2022

I feel bad for Otto Addo mainly because his team created very good opportunities. This game could easily have ended 5-0 to Ghana, but for very poor finishing. — Daniel Koranteng (@Dani77k) September 27, 2022

I have always supported coaches when it comes to the Black Stars. Otto Addo needs to really check himself and ask "Am I really ready for this Ghana job?"What he is doing doesn't show a coach who is ready to work. — Benedict Owusu (@KwesiBenedict) September 27, 2022

A coach can make his job easier by picking the right players for games



Otto Addo doesn’t appear to know his strongest 11



Frustrating game to watch — The Fundamentals (@KojoNketsia) September 27, 2022

Eeeeeiiiii Ghana! Nicaragua?! Ei Otto Addo!! We were here saying we will score 5?! Hmmmm…. Mafere mpo! — Bright Kankam Boadu (@TheOnlyBKB) September 27, 2022