He might be worse than CK Akonnor - Social media users turn heat on Otto Addo

Otto Addo Gh (4) Black Stars coach Otto Addo

Wed, 28 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

It appears the goodwill Otto Addo enjoyed in his early days as Black Stars coach is fading away as pessimism growing among Ghanaians over his competence.

Ghanaians are beginning to lose trust in the ability of Otto Addo to excel as Black Stars coach following the team’s drubbing at the hands of Brazil and lackluster performance against Nicaragua.

After watching his team get thumped 3-0 by Brazil, Otto Addo with a newly-look Black Stars labored to pick a 1-0 victory over 139th placed Nicaragua.

The Black Stars who dominated Nicaragua could not convert the chances as the likes of Kudus, Issahaku, Inaki Williams and others wasted all but one of the opportunities.

Social media users are least impressed with the performance of Otto Addo’s side with doubts growing over his ability to turn this crop of average players into something good.

According to critics, Otto Addo might be worse than former Ghana coach, Charles Kwablan Akonnor.

Others also hold that the government and FA rushed in giving him the job as head coach of the Black Stars.

There is also the opinion that Chris Hughton should be elevated to the head coach role for the World Cup.

Read the tweets below

















