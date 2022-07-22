0
He must be commended - Herbert Mensah reacts to Prosper Ogum's resignation

Herbert Mensah4 Former Asante Kotoko CEO, Herbert Mensah

Fri, 22 Jul 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Asante Kotoko Chief Executive Officer, Herbert Mensah has reacted to the shock resignation of coach Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum from the club.

Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, was reported by Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM to have resigned from his position as the head coach of Asante Kotoko during a zoom meeting with the board and management of the club.

Reacting to Ogum's exit, Herbert Mensah stated that he hopes the exit of the former WAFA coach will be amicable because he did a good job to break the club's seven-year drought in the Ghana Premier League.

“Prosper has resigned as Head Coach from Kotoko after only one season. Hopefully, his departure was amicable especially after winning the league! He must be commended for helping Kotoko win the league with the support of Nana Yaw and the playing body."

He added that people will come and leave but the dominant factor will always be the club Asante Kotoko.

"Asante Kotoko is bigger than any one person though and as they say, there were people before and there will be people who come after he has gone," Herbert Mensah said as quoted by ghanasportspage.com.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
