He’s a 'great player' - Chelsea legend Joe Cole praises Hudson-Odoi

Winger, Callum Hudson-Odoi

Chelsea legend Joe Cole has urged West Ham United to complete the signing of Callum Hudson-Odoi in the ongoing summer transfer window.

Hudson-Odoi was left out Chelsea squad during their 1-0 win over Everton in their Premier League opener on Saturday. He has two years left on his contract and is keen to go and get game time.



According to reports, the 21-year-old has asked the club to push him on loan with several clubs including the Hammers, Southampton and Leicester City keen on securing the services of the winger.



'I actually trained with Callum when I was coming back from America. He actually stood me up a couple of times!" Coe said as quoted by hitc.com.

"You can’t catch him, with that pace and power, there’s nothing you can do. He’s a great player. He can get even better."



Hudson-Odoi made quite the first impression upon his debut season under Maurizio Sarri back in 2019, however, he has struggled for game time since his injury. He missed out on a large chunk of last season due to injury, missing several games for the Blues.



He made 28 appearances for Thomas Tuchel's side, scored three goals and provided six assists in the process last term.