0
Menu
Sports

He’s more of an agent than club CEO – Agent of Mbella lambasts Nana Yaw Amponsah

NANA YAW AMPONSAH 333 780x470 1 Kotoko Chief Executive Officer Nana Yaw Amponsah

Wed, 21 Sep 2022 Source: footballghana.com

The agent of Franck Mbella Etouga, Amadou Fontem Tingana has hit out at Asante Kotoko Chief Executive Officer Nana Yaw Amponsah.

According to him, after working with the Ghanaian football administrator he realized that he is more of an agent than a club CEO.

His comments come after the transfer of Franck Mbella Etouga to Egyptian club Al Masry.

Speaking to Akoma FM in an interview, Amadou Fontem Tingana said no Cameroonian player will join Asante Kotoko unless Nana Yaw Amponsah is no longer at the club.

“Let (Kotoko) know that it is not all about money, relationship counts but unfortunately they have destroyed that beautiful relationship with AS Fortuna. Kotoko still owes them $10,000. Based on this issue, no Cameronian player will join Kotoko unless this current crop of management of Kotoko are out of office.

“Players and Club Presidents in Cameroon know that the CEO of Kotoko is acting more as an agent than a club CEO,” Amadou Fontem Tingana said.

Since Asante Kotoko lost to RC Kadiogo over the weekend, fans have blasted Nana Yaw Amponsah for the transfer of lethal striker Franck Mbella Etouga.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
NPP will be declared winner in 2024 elections - Prophet Badu Kobi
Valerie Sawyerr takes on 'incompetent' Chief of Staff
Ghanaian-born ex-PA of Queen Elizabeth II escorted her on final journey
The four Ghanaians who formally attended Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral
September 21 declared public holiday
I'm defending her for my daily bread - Aisha Huang's lawyer
Sammy Gyamfi slams Akufo-Addo
Kwaku Annan confronts Ken Agyapong
King Charles III spoke with Akufo-Addo and Asantehene – Royal Reporter
How MPs reacted when Queen Elizabeth 'announced' JJ will be leaving office in 2000
Related Articles: