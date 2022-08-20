He was not feeling well - Nana Kwame Danquah explains Mbella's omission from Army friendly

Asante Kotoko striker, Franck Mbella Etouga

The first vice chairman of Kotoko’s National Circles Council, Nana Kwame Dankwah has revealed why Asante Kotoko's star attacker, Mbella Etouga, did not play against Army FC.

Emmanuel Sarkodie, Enoch Morrison, Dickson Afoakwa, Isaac Oppong, Shadrach Addo, and Steven Mukwala all started against Army FC. Shadrach Addo, Isaac Oppong, Dickson Afoakwa, and Sarfo Taylor scored for the Porcupine Warriors.



During a Twitter Space on Saturday morning Dankwah said:

“Mbella Etouga and Mfegue are still at the club and part of the team for the new season. They did not dress in the game against Panthers FC but Mfegue dressed just that the coach opted to rest him,”



“In the game against Army FC, I arrived at the venue late and when I asked of Mbella, I was told he has been sent to the hospital in a car. He was not feeling well that is why he did not play in that game,” he added.