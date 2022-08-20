0
Menu
Sports

He was not feeling well - Nana Kwame Danquah explains Mbella's omission from Army friendly

Franck Etouga Mbella Celeb Kotoko Vs Hearts Asante Kotoko striker, Franck Mbella Etouga

Sat, 20 Aug 2022 Source: footballghana.com

The first vice chairman of Kotoko’s National Circles Council, Nana Kwame Dankwah has revealed why Asante Kotoko's star attacker, Mbella Etouga, did not play against Army FC.

Emmanuel Sarkodie, Enoch Morrison, Dickson Afoakwa, Isaac Oppong, Shadrach Addo, and Steven Mukwala all started against Army FC. Shadrach Addo, Isaac Oppong, Dickson Afoakwa, and Sarfo Taylor scored for the Porcupine Warriors.

During a Twitter Space on Saturday morning Dankwah said:

“Mbella Etouga and Mfegue are still at the club and part of the team for the new season. They did not dress in the game against Panthers FC but Mfegue dressed just that the coach opted to rest him,”

“In the game against Army FC, I arrived at the venue late and when I asked of Mbella, I was told he has been sent to the hospital in a car. He was not feeling well that is why he did not play in that game,” he added.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Efia Odo trends on social media for stirring banku on a stove
Video of how five passengers beat Ghanaian taxi driver to death
Irate youth descend on Fulani herdsmen, kill several cattle
Three arrested in connection with murder of Ghanaian taxi driver in the US
Elvis Afriyie Ankrah breaks silence on sleeping with actress at 2014 WC
Paa George shares how he slept with several ladies during his prime
MoFA rescues 431 stranded Ghanaians in UAE
Prof. Adei ‘schools’ KKD
Wereko-Brobby on NPP's 'Break the 8' mantra
Chief of Staff sues 'The Herald' newspaper